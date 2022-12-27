First PREMIER Bank Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.71.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

