First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,557 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

