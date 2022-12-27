First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 268,608 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

CLOU opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

