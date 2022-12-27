Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
