First PREMIER Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 429,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

