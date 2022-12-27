FAS Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 3.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $73.01.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

