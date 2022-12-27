FAS Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 2.92% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $41,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.