SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is FAS Wealth Partners’ 10th Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 2.2% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 776,161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 415,962 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,121,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 265,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,261,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

