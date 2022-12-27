FAS Wealth Partners Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners owned 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

