FAS Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners owned 0.90% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $88.39 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26.

