FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

