FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 7,153 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

