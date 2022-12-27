FAS Wealth Partners Has $5.94 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 363,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

