iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

