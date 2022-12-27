Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,854,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.04.

