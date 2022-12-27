Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Cut by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.