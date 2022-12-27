FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 5,392 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 179.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

