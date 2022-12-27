SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $759,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $323,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $201.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

