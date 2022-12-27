SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Masonite International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International Profile

Several research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

