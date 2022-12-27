SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 282,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,658 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter.

BBW stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $90,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,885.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,014,740.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $90,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,885.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,708 shares of company stock worth $5,446,563 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

