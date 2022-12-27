SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Titan International in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter worth about $522,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,513,284. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWI opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $979.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $530.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

