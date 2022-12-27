SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zumiez by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $409.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zumiez Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.