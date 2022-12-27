SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $646,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Trading Down 2.8 %
Kyndryl stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Insider Transactions at Kyndryl
In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
