SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $86,274,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $52,132,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

