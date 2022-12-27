SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $638,000 Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Up 2.7 %

Costamare stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

