SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,207 shares of company stock worth $854,013. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of MATX opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

