Arden Trust Co Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

