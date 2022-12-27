Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.