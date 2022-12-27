Arden Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Insulet were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 3,362.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.15.

Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average of $256.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

