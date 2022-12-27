Arden Trust Co Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in National Grid by 51.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 622.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.78) to GBX 1,150 ($13.88) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

