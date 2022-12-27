Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 417.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

