Arden Trust Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearway Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

