Arden Trust Co Has $486,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $358.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $156.28.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

