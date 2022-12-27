Arden Trust Co Purchases 4,524 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

