Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRL opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.79. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

