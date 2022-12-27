Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.