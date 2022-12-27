Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 217,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,009. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

