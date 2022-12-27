Arden Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.7 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
