Arden Trust Co Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

