Arden Trust Co Sells 247 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 878,120 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

