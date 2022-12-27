Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of MMC opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

