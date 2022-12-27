Arden Trust Co Purchases 483 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in PayPal by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

