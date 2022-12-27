Arden Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.