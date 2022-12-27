Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

