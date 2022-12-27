Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

