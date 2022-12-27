Arden Trust Co Sells 1,678 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

