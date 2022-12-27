Arden Trust Co Purchases 6,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 9.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vertiv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

