DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.