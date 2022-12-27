Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 2,543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

