Arden Trust Co Acquires 3,111 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after buying an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sony Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sony Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Sony Group Company Profile

SONY opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.